Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted by $465,000 Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 899,992 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares to 3,378 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

