Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Truenorth Has Decreased Its Stake; Prospector Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS)

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $148.73. About 340,928 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 233,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 98,301 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares to 176,401 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 134,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 31,184 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 18,973 shares. 40,900 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 554 shares. Victory Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.03% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 13,778 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 139,995 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tci Wealth accumulated 86 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,828 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.16M shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated reported 79,202 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 152,452 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.69 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 18,785 shares to 52,891 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

