Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Btc Capital Management Cut Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 1.29M shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.40 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,841 shares to 73,346 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,373 shares to 392,777 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,690 are held by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,652 shares. Saturna Cap reported 0.07% stake. Interocean Ltd Liability invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manor Road Capital Partners Limited Com holds 9.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 240,000 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 1.18% or 119,800 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.49% or 80,900 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Cap Management owns 39,270 shares. Fernwood Inv Management reported 0.13% stake. Mai Mgmt stated it has 1,809 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 2.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savant Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hexavest stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrow Financial invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).