Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Holding by $711,030 as Stock Price Rose; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Boosted Its Position by $379,500

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 26,918 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company's stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.375. About 1.25M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 60,003 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.23% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 549,028 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 83 shares. 1.50M are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 847,660 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 269,612 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Llc invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Glenmede Commerce Na owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 211,186 shares. Harris Assoc LP holds 0.24% or 42.24 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. $1.85M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. The insider Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,838 shares to 28,519 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019