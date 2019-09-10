Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Its Stake; Prince Street Capital Management Holds Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 67,885 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 19,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 billion, down from 19,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $147.14. About 118,295 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,400 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $593.37 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1,165 shares to 1,575 shares, valued at $128.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Cliffs.