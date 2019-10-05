Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Park Circle Co Cut Its Position by $745,000; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Holding by $11.95 Million

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 61,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, down from 66,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 118,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 406,679 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.08M, down from 525,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $619.98M for 15.29 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600 worth of stock. FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648 worth of stock.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,710 shares to 762,983 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 184,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.74 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.