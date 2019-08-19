Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Markston International Lowered Stake; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $365,500 as Stock Price Rose

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 102,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 108,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $147.63. About 575,708 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 175,763 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 74 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Lc. Sei Invs holds 14,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Williams Jones & Ltd holds 0.29% or 382,408 shares in its portfolio. Principal owns 8,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 875,741 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Mngmt Llc holds 6,112 shares. 25,197 were reported by Old National Financial Bank In. 840 are owned by First Mercantile Company. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 17,010 shares. Tegean Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 327,500 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.