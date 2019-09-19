Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Homrich & Berg Increased Its Holding by $344,339; Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $339,729

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 136.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 1,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $147.57. About 466,679 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 10,646 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, down from 14,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.99M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,491 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 147,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,888 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 16.49 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has 3,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 24,136 are owned by Chesley Taft Assocs Llc. Lpl has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 35,024 shares. First Personal Financial reported 629 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.94 million shares. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.50 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 2,429 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 73,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 23,778 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 8,988 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 65,706 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.16% or 3,000 shares. Papp L Roy stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

