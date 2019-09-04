Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Conning Trimmed Its Stake by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Seatown Holdings Raised T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $5.09 Million

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 1.12 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 520,065 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick holds 3.15% or 3.43 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 75 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 21,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,410 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Thornburg invested 0.89% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sageworth Tru Commerce owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 93 shares. Hbk Investments Lp owns 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 181,400 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 16,941 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 51,443 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.28% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quaker Capital Invs Ltd has invested 12.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

