Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Price Rose While Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Its Position by $355,241; As Wal (WMT) Market Value Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Its Holding by $744,281

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 24,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 115,638 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, Improvements and Innovations in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,645 shares to 149,614 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 8,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

