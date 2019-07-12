Travelers Companies (TRV) Position Raised by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department; As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 425,416 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 21,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 105,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $152.88. About 492,759 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,003 shares to 312,171 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 32,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,189 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $295,521 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Ramsay Alan sold $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 128 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.64M for 81.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

