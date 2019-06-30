Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose While Wills Financial Group Decreased Position; Par Capital Management Has Decreased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding by $97.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 1.31M shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 2.32 million shares traded or 79.33% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $160.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Trivago N V.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).