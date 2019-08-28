Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Holding by $3.87 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Stock Price Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $442,494

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.01 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 28,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 25,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 54,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 708,085 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 65,542 shares to 119,042 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 27,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 489,266 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Axa owns 274,754 shares. 648,031 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wagner Bowman Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 10,513 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 839,086 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 1,315 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,423 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn (SRLN) by 63,874 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Latn Amer 40 (ILF) by 43,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.39 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.