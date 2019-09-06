Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Valuation Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Cut by $711,030 Its Stake; As Ventas (VTR) Share Price Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.74. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 66,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 153,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 220,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.62. About 1.98 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 16.01 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Travelers Companies declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire" on August 07, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,838 shares to 28,519 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire" published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha" on June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.