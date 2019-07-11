Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding Maintained by Colony Group Llc; Spc Financial Boosted Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $489,720

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 18,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 309,940 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 5,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,299 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 20,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Co holds 0% or 39 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 17,320 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0% stake. First Interstate National Bank owns 7,636 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Personal Services has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 5,023 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv invested in 14,520 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 24,792 were reported by Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Company. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 20,101 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 3,105 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru. Agf holds 0.02% or 20,962 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy (VLO) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares to 288,066 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) by 64,819 shares to 69,311 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,124 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).