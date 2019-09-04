Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding Has Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; Blackstone Group LP Has Lowered Position in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) as Shares Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 294,058 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $149.81. About 436,611 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares to 53,682 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Wells Fargo Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 96,942 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 26,600 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 136,900 shares. Sandler Capital Management reported 0.2% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 10,175 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). State Street holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 460,680 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 40,330 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 0.16% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 42,179 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 50,468 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Barclays Pcl owns 169,004 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associate has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).