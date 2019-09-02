Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.55 Million; Kellner Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by $9.47 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $443.35M for 15.76 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

