Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Wills Financial Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose; Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position by $477,053 as Valuation Declined

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc analyzed 9,001 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,765 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 10.36M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc analyzed 11,368 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 752,943 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $593.38M for 15.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.