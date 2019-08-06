Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Td Asset Management Boosted Holding by $446,757; As Thor Industries (THO) Valuation Declined, Ameriprise Financial Lifted by $5.49 Million Its Stake

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 3,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 158,332 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 155,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 336,178 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 88,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 328,054 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46 million, up from 239,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 205,315 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 59,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 133,017 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 3,906 shares. Moreover, Sprott has 1.89% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 140,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 110,724 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.06% or 6,707 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd holds 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 28,815 shares. Voya Mngmt accumulated 0% or 30,342 shares. Citigroup reported 96,887 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 0% or 55,804 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 135 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 431,454 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 4,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 22,185 shares stake.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 14,284 shares to 65,774 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 7,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,624 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.31 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 43,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,725 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.