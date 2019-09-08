Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Increased Its Position by $679,246 as Stock Price Rose; General Mls (GIS) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 4,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 51,013 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,860 shares to 25,154 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,174 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hilltop Holding invested in 0.19% or 16,865 shares. Brookstone Management has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 42,547 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,349 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 800 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.15% or 6,820 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 25 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisors Ok has 0.46% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 83,001 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 8,510 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd owns 146,457 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 108,982 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bahl And Gaynor reported 26,536 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.38% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 90,078 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $83.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 85,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).