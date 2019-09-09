Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.66 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Westpac Banking Trimmed by $14.32 Billion Its Holding

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 131,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 148,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 billion, down from 279,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55 million shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 12,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 18,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 30,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 27,232 shares to 125,351 shares, valued at $7.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & invested 1.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stellar Cap Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,250 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 16,756 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.3% or 37,314 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 362,342 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Markston Lc owns 1.8% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 140,908 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Weatherstone Management owns 4,091 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.06% or 7,471 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc holds 99,030 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Institute For Wealth Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Utah Retirement Systems holds 124,801 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.36% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: The Return of Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11,860 shares to 54,455 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $597.68 million for 16.12 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.