Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Conning Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Position

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $147.49. About 346,034 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 518,134 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Lending Hurt Regions Financial’s (RF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Beat is Less Likely for Blackstone (BX) in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc has 110,037 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale Corporation has 0.1% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,255 shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 0.23% or 26,586 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,704 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 523,235 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 91,759 shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,621 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 55,089 shares. Georgia-based Capital Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 64,690 shares.