Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $439,824 as Market Value Rose; Investment House Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 3,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 197,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.55. About 97,087 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77M, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $203.2. About 2.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Tech Giants Whipsaw the Market — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 657,974 shares to 12.32 million shares, valued at $499.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,120 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,715 shares to 202,464 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 77,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,465 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K.