Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Valuation Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut by $356,063 Its Holding; Chesley Taft & Associates Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 384,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31 million, up from 368,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares to 177,455 shares, valued at $50.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.72 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoplite Ltd Partnership holds 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 169,377 shares. Greenwood Ltd Com holds 3.37% or 111,134 shares. Blackhill Capital, a New Jersey-based fund reported 71,500 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.3% or 24,593 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 67,074 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,075 shares. Iron Financial Limited Com invested in 0.64% or 8,515 shares. Parkwood Ltd has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Consultants owns 76,858 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 1.7% or 108,554 shares. 6,394 were reported by Financial Advisory Gp. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 38,898 shares. Westfield Capital Co Limited Partnership stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

