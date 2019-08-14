Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Raised Holding by $808,000

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 91,132 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 2.33 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 0.16% or 121,028 shares. Dock Street Asset Management holds 3,946 shares. Spark Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Holderness stated it has 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Invests America Incorporated accumulated 52,943 shares. Vision Cap Inc has 6,394 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 22,802 shares. Monroe Bancshares Trust Mi reported 15,105 shares. Keating Counselors owns 6,784 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Summit Strategies Incorporated owns 3,342 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 24.94 million are owned by Dodge And Cox. Psagot Inv House reported 356,530 shares stake. Cincinnati Ins holds 5.71% or 2.01 million shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,000 shares to 178,410 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.