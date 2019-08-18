Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Position by $356,063; Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $496,038

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 46,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year's $2.54 per share. TRV's profit will be $617.11 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,415 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).