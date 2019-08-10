Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Price Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Lowered Its Holding; Lafitte Capital Management LP Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 32,253 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 17,315 shares in its portfolio. Intll Group Inc has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 15,500 were reported by Strs Ohio. 371 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 25,980 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 2,789 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 342,521 shares. 7,200 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 4,153 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Lafitte Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.01M shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Arizona State Retirement reported 18,244 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 495 shares. Venator Limited invested in 2.84% or 62,400 shares.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $620.71 million for 15.72 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

