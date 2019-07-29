Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shares Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Trimmed by $356,063 Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $148.73. About 668,765 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 127.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 55,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,210 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46M, up from 43,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $339.8. About 3.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 22,841 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 13,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,698 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc owns 104,881 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 80,197 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0.22% stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 115,934 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,050 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 1.25 million shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.38% or 1.15 million shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Premier Asset Management has 3.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Partners accumulated 0.02% or 1,080 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc owns 675 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 5,405 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.74% or 149,257 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.69 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).