Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $356,063 as Shares Rose; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.35 Million

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 362,448 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 11,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 10.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 8.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 22,672 shares to 99,411 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Corp holds 72,392 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 109,573 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett & owns 58,882 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. 15,758 are held by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Inc holds 0.6% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications, a Texas-based fund reported 379,978 shares. 82,515 were reported by Hutchinson Mngmt Ca. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 92,897 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company has 9.52 million shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 3,437 shares. Coho Partners holds 0.02% or 8,705 shares.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares to 102,928 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).