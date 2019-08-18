Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Value Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lowered Holding by $356,063; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Upped Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $3.55 Million; Shares Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 610,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, up from 543,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares to 42,785 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 784,270 shares to 544,887 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 340,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).