Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holding Has Lifted by Horizon Investments Llc; Summit Securities Group Increases Stake in Best Buy (BBY)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 3175.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 2.26 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 19,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 867,720 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 17,271 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc reported 81,402 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 8,286 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 851 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Keybank National Association Oh owns 16,789 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Company owns 30 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 20,284 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,453 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Regions Fin holds 0% or 1,309 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 31,304 shares. Axa has invested 0.2% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE) by 214,777 shares to 500 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 7,598 shares to 19,187 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac by 269,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG).