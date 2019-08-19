Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Exchange Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,238 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 68,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 15.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.6. About 731,826 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs holds 125,652 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 39,610 shares. California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town & Country Bankshares Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company invested in 62,848 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability holds 25,955 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 485,043 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 113,333 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Incorporated holds 2.32% or 151,205 shares in its portfolio. 2.61M are held by Ariel Investments Ltd Company. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 6.11% or 131,771 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.21% or 6.92 million shares. Swedbank stated it has 5.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Services owns 49,041 shares for 6.03% of their portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg.