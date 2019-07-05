TravelCenters of America (TA) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; KURARAY CO ORDINARY SHARES (KURRF) Shorts Up By 3.89%

Analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 440.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. TA’s profit would be $7.06M giving it 5.51 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, TravelCenters of America LLC’s analysts see -147.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 28,332 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $155.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants .

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TravelCenters of America LLC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 10,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,839 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 94,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 21,950 shares. North Star Corp accumulated 4,850 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 74 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 12,195 shares. 1.75 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 9,777 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 75,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 5 shares.