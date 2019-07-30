TravelCenters of America (TA) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; 12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position By $43.90 Million

Analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 440.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. TA’s profit would be $6.87 million giving it 5.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, TravelCenters of America LLC’s analysts see -147.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 60,856 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $148.65 million. It operates in two divisions, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants .

Among 9 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $147 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Chardan Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.