TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.25 N/A 0.33 18.46

Demonstrates TravelCenters of America LLC and The Container Store Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America LLC has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Container Store Group Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, The Container Store Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. The Container Store Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TravelCenters of America LLC and The Container Store Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively The Container Store Group Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 54.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, The Container Store Group Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.