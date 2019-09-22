TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s Financial Results Comparing With RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 18 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights TravelCenters of America LLC and RumbleON Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. RumbleON Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TravelCenters of America LLC and RumbleON Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, RumbleON Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 273.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are TravelCenters of America LLC’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC’s stock price has smaller decline than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats RumbleON Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.