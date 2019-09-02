TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 highlights TravelCenters of America LLC and PCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that TravelCenters of America LLC is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PCM Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, PCM Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. PCM Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TravelCenters of America LLC and PCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 63.4%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of PCM Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC has -8.24% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.