TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Comparing side by side

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 18 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that TravelCenters of America LLC is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TravelCenters of America LLC and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 41.6% respectively. TravelCenters of America LLC’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.