TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Comparison side by side

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 The RealReal Inc. 132 8.02 N/A -11.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TravelCenters of America LLC and The RealReal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TravelCenters of America LLC and The RealReal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 41.5% respectively. 3.7% are TravelCenters of America LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The RealReal Inc. has 9.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC has stronger performance than The RealReal Inc.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats on 3 of the 5 factors The RealReal Inc.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.