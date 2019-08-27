TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Contrasting side by side

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74

Table 1 demonstrates TravelCenters of America LLC and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TravelCenters of America LLC and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta means TravelCenters of America LLC’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barnes & Noble Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Barnes & Noble Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

TravelCenters of America LLC and Barnes & Noble Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Barnes & Noble Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 7.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TravelCenters of America LLC and Barnes & Noble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 76% respectively. 3.7% are TravelCenters of America LLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Inc. beats TravelCenters of America LLC on 8 of the 9 factors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.