TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

This is a contrast between TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 66 5.88 N/A 1.41 45.71 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransUnion and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TransUnion and Steel Connect Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that TransUnion is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Steel Connect Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransUnion and Steel Connect Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion has a consensus price target of $78, and a 3.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of TransUnion shares and 52.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. TransUnion’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06% Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67%

For the past year TransUnion was more bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TransUnion beats Steel Connect Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.