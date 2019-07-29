TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

We will be contrasting the differences between TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 67 6.34 N/A 1.41 45.71 PFSweb Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.05 79.23

Table 1 demonstrates TransUnion and PFSweb Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PFSweb Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TransUnion. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TransUnion’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PFSweb Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TransUnion and PFSweb Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that TransUnion is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PFSweb Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransUnion is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival PFSweb Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TransUnion is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TransUnion and PFSweb Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TransUnion’s upside potential currently stands at 0.06% and an $84.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of PFSweb Inc. is $10, which is potential 201.20% upside. Based on the results given earlier, PFSweb Inc. is looking more favorable than TransUnion, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of TransUnion shares and 59.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares. 0.3% are TransUnion’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of PFSweb Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06% PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69%

For the past year TransUnion has 13.06% stronger performance while PFSweb Inc. has -19.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors TransUnion beats PFSweb Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.