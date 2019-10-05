TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 82 1.92 186.99M 1.61 51.45 Newtek Business Services Corp. 23 3.23 17.98M 1.95 11.08

Table 1 demonstrates TransUnion and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newtek Business Services Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransUnion. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TransUnion is currently more expensive than Newtek Business Services Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TransUnion and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 228,287,144.43% 16.6% 4.5% Newtek Business Services Corp. 79,522,335.25% 12.8% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

TransUnion has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TransUnion and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s upside potential currently stands at 5.69% and an $84.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransUnion and Newtek Business Services Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.9%. 0.5% are TransUnion’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services Corp. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year TransUnion has stronger performance than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 11 of the 14 factors Newtek Business Services Corp.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.