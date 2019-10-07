TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 82 1.92 186.99M 1.61 51.45 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 293 1.73 85.06M 9.15 31.06

Demonstrates TransUnion and FleetCor Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. FleetCor Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TransUnion. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TransUnion has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than FleetCor Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 228,231,417.06% 16.6% 4.5% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 29,077,359.59% 23.3% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

TransUnion’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

TransUnion’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TransUnion and FleetCor Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

TransUnion has a 5.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $84.33. Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $300.25, while its potential upside is 3.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, TransUnion is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransUnion and FleetCor Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.1%. About 0.5% of TransUnion’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year TransUnion has weaker performance than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 8 of the 14 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.