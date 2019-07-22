TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Both TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 66 5.86 N/A 1.41 45.71 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 142 3.35 N/A 4.20 35.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransUnion and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Euronet Worldwide Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TransUnion. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TransUnion’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

TransUnion is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. From a competition point of view, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

TransUnion and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s upside potential currently stands at 3.97% and an $78 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.3% of TransUnion’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year TransUnion was less bullish than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats TransUnion on 7 of the 11 factors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.