TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 73 6.12 N/A 1.61 51.45 Collectors Universe Inc. 21 3.66 N/A 0.93 25.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransUnion and Collectors Universe Inc. Collectors Universe Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TransUnion. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransUnion has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Collectors Universe Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Risk and Volatility

TransUnion is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. Collectors Universe Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Collectors Universe Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransUnion and Collectors Universe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s average target price is $84.33, while its potential upside is 3.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransUnion and Collectors Universe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.8% respectively. 0.5% are TransUnion’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year TransUnion has weaker performance than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors TransUnion beats Collectors Universe Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.