TransUnion (TRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 73 6.09 N/A 1.61 51.45 AMREP Corporation 6 3.52 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 highlights TransUnion and AMREP Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AMREP Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than TransUnion. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransUnion’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AMREP Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

TransUnion has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMREP Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

TransUnion and AMREP Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion’s upside potential currently stands at 4.06% and an $84.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransUnion and AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.4% respectively. TransUnion’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of AMREP Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year TransUnion was more bullish than AMREP Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors TransUnion beats AMREP Corporation.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.