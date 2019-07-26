TransUnion (TRU) Reaches $84.38 52-Week High; Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by DA Davidson. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. See Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) latest ratings:

The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high and has $91.97 target or 9.00% above today's $84.38 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.85 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $91.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.43B more. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 786,448 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has declined 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

The stock increased 4.04% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 3.44 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $15.85 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 49.99 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.