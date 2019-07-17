TransUnion (TRU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of TransUnion’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand TransUnion has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TransUnion and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 14.50% 3.90% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TransUnion and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion N/A 66 45.71 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

TransUnion has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio TransUnion is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TransUnion and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

TransUnion presently has an average price target of $78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 69.22%. Based on the data shown earlier, TransUnion is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransUnion and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year TransUnion was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransUnion are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, TransUnion’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransUnion has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransUnion’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

TransUnion is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. Competitively, TransUnion’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

TransUnion does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TransUnion shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to TransUnion’s peers.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.