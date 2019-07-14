TransUnion (TRU) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; BULLFROG GOLD (BFGC) Shorts Increased By 53.33%

BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC) had an increase of 53.33% in short interest. BFGC’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.33% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.115. About 9,000 shares traded. Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. TRU’s profit would be $108.64 million giving it 32.49 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, TransUnion’s analysts see 1.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 1.03 million shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has declined 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Trans Union’s Outlook To Negative: Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Exits Position in TransUnion; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TO BUY CALLCREDIT FOR £1B; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT IN A DEAL WHICH IS VALUED AT ABOUT $1.4 BLN AT TODAY’S EXCHANGE RATE; 18/05/2018 – TRANSUNION EXPANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS W/ PACT TO ACQUIRE; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $208M-$211M; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransUnion, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRU); 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR FY 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.170 BILLION AND $2.185 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Net $73.1M; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION: PACT TO BUY CALLCREDIT

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $14.12 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 52.2 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

